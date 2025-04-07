BJP Demands Accountability from Congress Over Minister's Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday strongly urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify their stance on recent remarks by Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara. Parameshwara's comments regarding the prevalence of molestation incidents in Bengaluru sparked outrage due to their perceived trivialization of women's safety issues.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Parameshwara as a 'serial offender,' citing similar controversial remarks made by the minister in 2017. Poonawalla condemned the Congress leader's mindset as shockingly misogynistic and patriarchal, which he claims downplayed the serious nature of a recent molestation case in Suddaguntepalya.

Poonawalla accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of failing to ensure women's safety, highlighting a significant rise in crimes against women. He called for the resignation of Parameshwara, questioning the sincerity of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign slogans about women's empowerment, and criticized the Congress party's history of controversial statements and actions concerning women's issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)