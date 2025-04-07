Left Menu

BJP Demands Accountability from Congress Over Minister's Remarks

The BJP has called on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address comments made by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, regarding incidents of molestation in Bengaluru. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Parameshwara's remarks as misogynistic, while highlighting a rise in crimes against women in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:35 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday strongly urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify their stance on recent remarks by Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara. Parameshwara's comments regarding the prevalence of molestation incidents in Bengaluru sparked outrage due to their perceived trivialization of women's safety issues.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Parameshwara as a 'serial offender,' citing similar controversial remarks made by the minister in 2017. Poonawalla condemned the Congress leader's mindset as shockingly misogynistic and patriarchal, which he claims downplayed the serious nature of a recent molestation case in Suddaguntepalya.

Poonawalla accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of failing to ensure women's safety, highlighting a significant rise in crimes against women. He called for the resignation of Parameshwara, questioning the sincerity of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign slogans about women's empowerment, and criticized the Congress party's history of controversial statements and actions concerning women's issues.

