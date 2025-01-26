Trump's Sweeping Changes Stir Controversy and Criticism

President Donald Trump's termination of various inspectors general at government agencies has drawn sharp criticism across political lines. This mass dismissal, described by many as a 'purge', allows Trump to appoint his own loyalists to these pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles residents are bracing for the possibility of rain laden with toxins following recent devastating fires. In Las Vegas, Trump discussed cutting taxes on tips, connecting this move to a broader push for economic confidence in his campaign for 2024.

Trump's actions have also affected international areas, as his temporary pause on foreign aid has left thousands of Afghans in limbo, awaiting special U.S. visas. Additionally, U.S. TikTok users report increased censorship on the platform after Trump's executive order lifted a ban, aiming for a resolution among potential buyers of the app.

