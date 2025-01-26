Trump's Rapid Reshaping: From Foreign Aid Freeze to WHO Re-engagement
President Trump has ordered a review of US foreign aid, leading to a suspension of assistance programs. The CIA now suggests COVID-19 likely emerged from a lab, and Trump hints at rejoining the WHO. Meanwhile, flights carrying Afghan special visa holders are halted, and challenges in deporting migrants persist.
President Donald Trump's administration has issued a 'stop-work' order suspending U.S. foreign aid, pending a review on its alignment with his foreign policy. Military financing waivers were approved only for Israel and Egypt, according to a State Department cable seen by Reuters.
On another front, the CIA now indicates COVID-19 is more likely to have originated from a laboratory incident, according to officials. This comes after years of ambiguity over the virus's emergence, as the Biden administration pushes for more conclusive evidence.
Looming immigration challenges persist, as Mexico denied U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants permission to land. In another setback, the suspension of U.S. special visa flights has stranded thousands of Afghan allies vulnerable to Taliban retribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- foreign aid
- CIA
- COVID-19
- WHO
- Mexico
- Afghanistan
- Elon Musk
- fentanyl
- Israel Hamas
ALSO READ
Malala Yousafzai Condemns Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan
Biden's Mission: Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan
Biden Faces Critical Decision on Americans Detained in Afghanistan
Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined Trinamool Congress, resigns as Nilambur MLA.
Negotiating Freedom: Biden's Pledge to Americans Detained in Afghanistan