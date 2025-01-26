Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. The missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers, demonstrating the nation's military capabilities. North Korea's foreign ministry criticized the US for regional tensions. The missile test aligns with efforts to enhance national defense amid changing security dynamics.

26-01-2025 05:59 IST
North Korea showcased its military prowess with a strategic cruise missile test on Saturday. State media KCNA reported that the test was supervised by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un. The tested missiles were described as an 'important weapon system' with capabilities to deter threats.

The missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers from underwater to surface, achieving a flight duration between 7,507 and 7,511 seconds before hitting their intended targets. North Korea's foreign ministry has vowed the 'toughest counteraction' against the U.S. as long as Washington refuses Pyongyang's sovereignty.

Amidst the increasing tensions blamed on U.S.-South Korea military alliances, Kim Jong Un asserted the importance of enhancing DPRK's military power. Recent statements emphasized defense improvements to maintain peace and stability in the region.

