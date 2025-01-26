US-India Partnership: A Defining Relationship of the 21st Century

In a statement marking India's Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the growing strategic partnership between the United States and New Delhi, describing it as a defining relationship of the 21st century. He lauded the enduring friendship that serves as a platform for economic and diplomatic cooperation.

The annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi will not only celebrate 75 years of India as a Republic but will also highlight the country's military prowess and vibrant cultural legacy. The event holds significance as both nations look forward to enhancing ties.

Rubio stressed that the collaboration within the Quad, involving India, the US, Australia, and Japan, plays a pivotal role in promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. This reflects a commitment to shared goals, including advancements in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)