Trump Urges Neighboring Nations to Aid in Gaza Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a direct appeal for Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian refugees amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a region destabilized by Israel's military operations against Hamas.

In a recent phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah, Trump expressed his hope that Jordan could accommodate more Palestinians displaced by the conflict. He noted, "I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it's a mess, it's a real mess," referencing the deteriorating conditions in the area.

President Trump further announced his intention to discuss the matter with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Israel's military campaign, launched following the October 7 attack by Hamas, has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread displacement, with official reports citing over 47,000 Palestinian casualties and more than 400 Israeli military fatalities.

