Trump Lifts Bomb Supply Hold to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant policy reversal, former President Donald Trump confirmed the release of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, a decision made aboard Air Force One on Saturday. Trump removed the hold previously imposed by President Joe Biden over humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions, as Israel's ongoing military actions have resulted in extensive casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Trump emphasized that Israel had already paid for the bombs, which had been in storage.

This move has attracted criticism from human rights activists, who argue that the U.S.'s continued military support contributes to the humanitarian crisis. The ceasefire now in effect has resulted in a partial hostage exchange but has not alleviated broader tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)