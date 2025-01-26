Left Menu

Trump Lifts Bomb Supply Hold to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

Donald Trump has lifted a hold imposed by Joe Biden on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, following accusations of genocide and war crimes due to Israel's military action in Gaza. The move, amidst continued conflict involving Iran-backed militant groups, has led to criticism from human rights activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 08:18 IST
Trump Lifts Bomb Supply Hold to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy reversal, former President Donald Trump confirmed the release of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, a decision made aboard Air Force One on Saturday. Trump removed the hold previously imposed by President Joe Biden over humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions, as Israel's ongoing military actions have resulted in extensive casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Trump emphasized that Israel had already paid for the bombs, which had been in storage.

This move has attracted criticism from human rights activists, who argue that the U.S.'s continued military support contributes to the humanitarian crisis. The ceasefire now in effect has resulted in a partial hostage exchange but has not alleviated broader tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025