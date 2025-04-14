Left Menu

Goa's Water Conflict: A Call for Dialogue

The opposition Congress in Goa has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to request a joint meeting with Karnataka, facilitated by Prime Minister Modi, to resolve the Mhadei river water-sharing conflict. The dispute involves water diversion plans, with legal proceedings ongoing in higher courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:13 IST
Goa's Water Conflict: A Call for Dialogue
The Congress has called on Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take proactive steps in resolving the ongoing dispute over Mhadei river water by communicating directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contention centers around allegations that Karnataka plans to divert river water through dam construction, a move opposed by the BJP-led Goa government.

Anjali Nimbalkar, secretary of the All India Congress Committee, highlighted the urgency for Sawant to follow Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's example, who has already reached out to the Prime Minister. The conflict remains unresolved despite a tribunal's involvement, leaving the matter in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Nimbalkar emphasized that the issue is vital for the state and requires intervention at the central level. She questioned Sawant's reluctance to engage in dialogue, pointing to the procedural step taken by the opposition-led Karnataka as a model for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

