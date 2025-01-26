Manipur CM's Vision: A New Era Amidst Conflict

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh reassured the state's dedication to development despite ongoing ethnic conflicts beginning in May 2023. During the Republic Day ceremony at Manipur Rifles Ground, Imphal, Singh appealed to citizens, saying it's everyone's duty to protect and support Manipur.

Singh expressed gratitude to individuals from various districts and the armed forces for their efforts towards peace. He envisioned a 'new Manipur,' reflecting historical peace and unity.

The Chief Minister highlighted that continued efforts by lawmakers and officials persist towards progress. In his concluding remarks, he stressed the importance of a united India and the contribution of strong states in making the nation a global superpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)