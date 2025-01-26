Left Menu

Manipur CM's Vision: A New Era Amidst Conflict

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized state development amidst ongoing ethnic conflicts since May 2023. Speaking at the Republic Day event, Singh called for unity and mutual duty to protect Manipur, acknowledging the role of security forces and government officials in striving towards peace and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:54 IST
Manipur CM's Vision: A New Era Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh reassured the state's dedication to development despite ongoing ethnic conflicts beginning in May 2023. During the Republic Day ceremony at Manipur Rifles Ground, Imphal, Singh appealed to citizens, saying it's everyone's duty to protect and support Manipur.

Singh expressed gratitude to individuals from various districts and the armed forces for their efforts towards peace. He envisioned a 'new Manipur,' reflecting historical peace and unity.

The Chief Minister highlighted that continued efforts by lawmakers and officials persist towards progress. In his concluding remarks, he stressed the importance of a united India and the contribution of strong states in making the nation a global superpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025