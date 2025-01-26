BJP's Resounding Victory: Uttarakhand Urban Elections

The BJP has emerged as the dominant force in Uttarakhand's urban local body elections, winning 10 out of 11 mayoral spots.

This strong showing, with an Independent candidate securing the last seat, comes as counting continues. Over 5,000 candidates vied in these elections, with polls held on January 23.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the victory as a call to action for developing cities into clean, green urban spaces. The results highlight BJP's continued influence ahead of future assembly votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)