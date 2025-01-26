Left Menu

Thai Gamble: National Debate Ignited

A recent survey reveals significant Thai public opposition to the government's plans for legalizing casinos and online gambling. Despite potential economic benefits touted by officials, including a substantial revenue boost, most citizens voice disapproval. The proposed reforms could generate approximately $3 billion annually through tourism and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:18 IST
Thai Gamble: National Debate Ignited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Most Thais are against the government's proposal to legalize casinos and online gambling, according to a recent opinion survey. The survey showed that 69% opposed online gambling, while 59% were against the idea of entertainment complexes with casinos.

The government has approved a draft law for such legalization in hopes of boosting tourism and investment, though conventional gambling remains limited to state-controlled horse races and a lottery. The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, involved 1,310 respondents.

Neighboring countries like Cambodia, Singapore, the Philippines, Laos, and Myanmar have large casino complexes, prompting Thailand's government to consider joining them. A significant proponent of these changes is former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who asserts that legalizing gambling could earn the government 100 billion baht ($3 billion) annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025