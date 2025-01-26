Thai Gamble: National Debate Ignited

Most Thais are against the government's proposal to legalize casinos and online gambling, according to a recent opinion survey. The survey showed that 69% opposed online gambling, while 59% were against the idea of entertainment complexes with casinos.

The government has approved a draft law for such legalization in hopes of boosting tourism and investment, though conventional gambling remains limited to state-controlled horse races and a lottery. The poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, involved 1,310 respondents.

Neighboring countries like Cambodia, Singapore, the Philippines, Laos, and Myanmar have large casino complexes, prompting Thailand's government to consider joining them. A significant proponent of these changes is former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who asserts that legalizing gambling could earn the government 100 billion baht ($3 billion) annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)