Boost to Spiritual Tourism: Chintpurni Temple to Shine with Rs 56.26 Crore Aid

Former Union minister and current BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday. They have approved a substantial funding of Rs 56.26 crore for the development of the Chintpurni temple under the Prasad Scheme.

The Ministry of Tourism, through its Pilgrimage Revival and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (Prasad), offers financial support to state governments and Union Territories. This initiative focuses on enhancing tourism infrastructure at selected pilgrimage sites, promoting spirituality and cultural heritage.

Thakur highlighted the prime minister's special regard for Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as his 'second home.' The approved funds are set to significantly enhance infrastructure, boost tourism, and promote local art and culture at the Chintpurni temple. The initiative is seen as a significant contribution by the central government, coinciding with the Navratri celebrations, aiming to rejuvenate important national pilgrimage sites under the Prasad Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)