Trump's Controversial Plan: The Refugee Dilemma in Gaza

Former President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with his suggestion that Egypt and Jordan take in Palestinians from Gaza, a proposal met with significant resistance from both countries. Trump's plan aims to temporarily or permanently resettle Gaza's homeless population, a move that could further complicate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's government, partly supportive of voluntary Palestinian migration, may welcome the idea, but rights groups deem it ethnic cleansing. Historical displacement during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, notably the 1948 Nakba and subsequent migrations, remains unresolved, with over 6 million Palestinian refugees seeking a right of return.

Egypt and Jordan, while maintaining peace with Israel, reject Trump's proposal, fearing the dismantling of prospects for a Palestinian state and potential regional security threats. Trump's potential use of economic measures to compel compliance could destabilize these nations, impacting American diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)