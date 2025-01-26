Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Voter Info Drive

The North-West Delhi District Election Office has commenced the distribution of voter information slips for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. These slips aim to ensure eligible voters are informed about their enrolment and help them find polling stations. Counting of votes will be on February 8.

The North-West Delhi District Election Office began distributing voter information slips for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

The initiative seeks to inform eligible voters of their status on the voter list, ensuring they are ready to exercise their democratic rights.

Deputy Commissioner Ankita Anand emphasized the importance of this effort, stating that the slips provide vital details like voters' names, polling stations, and other relevant information. As the election date nears, the District Election Office is working diligently to facilitate a seamless voting process, with vote counting set for February 8.

