Remembering a Hero: Maj Gen K M Shafiullah's Legacy

Bangladesh mourns the loss of Maj Gen (retd.) K M Shafiullah, who passed away at the age of 90. As the country's first Army chief and a pivotal leader in the 1971 Liberation War, Shafiullah's demise marks the end of a monumental chapter in Bangladesh's history.

The Army confirmed his passing at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. Maj Gen Shafiullah faced numerous health challenges, including diabetes and hypertension, leading to his hospitalization on January 2. Interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus paid tribute, highlighting Shafiullah's crucial role in securing Bangladesh's independence.

Shafiullah, revered for commanding the 'S' Force during the Liberation War, was instrumental in Bangladesh's fight for sovereignty. Later, he played significant roles as a diplomat and politician, including serving as a parliament member in 1996. His contributions to the nation will be remembered with immense respect and gratitude.

