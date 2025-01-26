Left Menu

Balancing Development and Preservation: Punjab's Path to a Greener Future

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed the importance of balancing development with environmental preservation during a Republic Day function. He highlighted efforts in Punjab to fight pollution and the drug menace, emphasizing collective responsibility. The governor honored contributions of freedom fighters and Punjab's rich patriotic legacy.

During the Republic Day function in Ludhiana, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed the need for balancing development with environmental preservation, highlighting it as crucial for future generations.

Kataria pointed out ongoing efforts in Punjab to combat air and water pollution, urging citizens to engage in the rejuvenation of the Buddha Dariya as a mass movement. He also addressed the drug menace, detailing the state's efforts towards achieving a 'Nasha Mukt Punjab'.

Honoring those who contributed to India's independence, Kataria commended Punjab's valour in both the freedom struggle and the green revolution. The event included tributes to freedom fighters and recognitions of outstanding services by individuals across fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

