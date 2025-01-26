Crossing Lines: Democrats Grapple with Immigration Policy Under Trump

When Donald Trump assumed the presidency in 2017 with a strong stance against immigration, the nation witnessed a surge in protests across various institutions, including churches and airports. Democratic lawmakers firmly opposed the Republican president's every move.

The scenario changed during Trump's second tenure, as Democrats initially backed an immigration bill. However, internal discord surfaced amid Trump's intensified anti-illegal immigration measures, which included barring asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border and deporting millions lacking permanent legal status.

The internal rift became evident when 58 House and Senate Democrats voted for the Laken Riley Act, supporting stricter enforcement against certain crimes. Meanwhile, key Democratic leaders, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, view the legislation as a political win, indicating growing bipartisan support for tougher immigration controls as the nation prioritizes enhanced border security.

