EU Denounces Belarus Election as Illegitimate, Considers New Sanctions

The European Union has dismissed Belarus's recent election as illegitimate, citing severe human rights violations and lack of fair voting processes. The EU hinted at imposing new sanctions on Belarus, particularly due to its alignment with Russian aggression in Ukraine. An informal meeting with Belarusian opposition is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:32 IST
The European Union has openly challenged the legitimacy of Belarus's recent election, declaring it neither free nor fair. Allegations of human rights violations and suppression of independent media have marred the electoral process, according to EU officials.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU enlargement commissioner Marta Kos highlighted the pressing need for Belarus to release over 1,000 political prisoners. Their statement also criticized the Belarusian government's failure to allow timely election observations by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The EU has been vocal about potentially imposing new sanctions on Belarus, referencing the regime's ties with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The possibility of additional measures will likely be discussed in an upcoming informal dinner in Brussels, involving Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

