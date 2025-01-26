BJP Throws Election Allegations Against AAP, Sparks Controversy
The BJP has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misleading voters through fake calls claiming votes were 'cancelled' by the BJP. Parvesh Verma raised concerns about unauthorized access to voter data and monetary inducements in slum areas. AAP countered, dismissing the accusations as baseless and criticizing BJP's campaign tactics.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal of misleading voters through orchestrated hoax calls across various constituencies, including New Delhi. A purported audio recording presented by BJP MP Parvesh Verma allegedly features a caller claiming that votes have been 'cut' by the BJP, urging support for AAP.
Verma criticized the supposed access by AAP to confidential voter information, questioning how Kejriwal obtained these details typically restricted to the Election Commission. Allegations also emerged of monetary distribution among voters in slum areas, with three arrests reported.
AAP dismissed these allegations as unfounded, accusing the BJP of resorting to abusive tactics in their campaign due to a lack of substantial electoral agenda. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, reiterating the government's commitment to combating terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parvesh Verma Prepares for Political Battle with Temple Blessings
BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of Code Violation
BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses Kejriwal of 'Attempt to Murder'
BJP's Parvesh Verma Slams Kejriwal, Seeks Advocates' Support in Delhi Elections
BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Defamation Standoff with AAP Leaders