BJP Throws Election Allegations Against AAP, Sparks Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal of misleading voters through orchestrated hoax calls across various constituencies, including New Delhi. A purported audio recording presented by BJP MP Parvesh Verma allegedly features a caller claiming that votes have been 'cut' by the BJP, urging support for AAP.

Verma criticized the supposed access by AAP to confidential voter information, questioning how Kejriwal obtained these details typically restricted to the Election Commission. Allegations also emerged of monetary distribution among voters in slum areas, with three arrests reported.

AAP dismissed these allegations as unfounded, accusing the BJP of resorting to abusive tactics in their campaign due to a lack of substantial electoral agenda. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, reiterating the government's commitment to combating terrorism.

