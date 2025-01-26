Left Menu

BJP Throws Election Allegations Against AAP, Sparks Controversy

The BJP has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misleading voters through fake calls claiming votes were 'cancelled' by the BJP. Parvesh Verma raised concerns about unauthorized access to voter data and monetary inducements in slum areas. AAP countered, dismissing the accusations as baseless and criticizing BJP's campaign tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:18 IST
BJP Throws Election Allegations Against AAP, Sparks Controversy
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal of misleading voters through orchestrated hoax calls across various constituencies, including New Delhi. A purported audio recording presented by BJP MP Parvesh Verma allegedly features a caller claiming that votes have been 'cut' by the BJP, urging support for AAP.

Verma criticized the supposed access by AAP to confidential voter information, questioning how Kejriwal obtained these details typically restricted to the Election Commission. Allegations also emerged of monetary distribution among voters in slum areas, with three arrests reported.

AAP dismissed these allegations as unfounded, accusing the BJP of resorting to abusive tactics in their campaign due to a lack of substantial electoral agenda. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, reiterating the government's commitment to combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025