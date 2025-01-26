Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul Passes Away at 75

Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul has passed away at the age of 75, his family confirmed late Sunday night. Raul succumbed to ongoing health challenges, they noted.

Throughout his political career, Raul shifted allegiances several times. He started with the Congress, then transitioned to the NCP, and ultimately joined the BJP.

A respected local leader, Raul is survived by his wife. His last rites are set to be conducted on Monday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)