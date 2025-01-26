Left Menu

Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul Passes Away at 75

Ashok Raul, the former mayor of Thane, has died at the age of 75 after battling health issues. Initially aligned with the Congress, Raul later joined the NCP before switching to the BJP. He leaves behind his wife, with his last rites scheduled for Monday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:12 IST
Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul Passes Away at 75
  • Country:
  • India

Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul has passed away at the age of 75, his family confirmed late Sunday night. Raul succumbed to ongoing health challenges, they noted.

Throughout his political career, Raul shifted allegiances several times. He started with the Congress, then transitioned to the NCP, and ultimately joined the BJP.

A respected local leader, Raul is survived by his wife. His last rites are set to be conducted on Monday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025