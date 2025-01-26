Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul Passes Away at 75
Ashok Raul, the former mayor of Thane, has died at the age of 75 after battling health issues. Initially aligned with the Congress, Raul later joined the NCP before switching to the BJP. He leaves behind his wife, with his last rites scheduled for Monday morning.
Updated: 26-01-2025 23:12 IST
- India
Former Thane Mayor Ashok Raul has passed away at the age of 75, his family confirmed late Sunday night. Raul succumbed to ongoing health challenges, they noted.
Throughout his political career, Raul shifted allegiances several times. He started with the Congress, then transitioned to the NCP, and ultimately joined the BJP.
A respected local leader, Raul is survived by his wife. His last rites are set to be conducted on Monday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
