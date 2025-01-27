Trump Targets Colombia with Tariffs Amid Migrant Flights Dispute

In a recent escalation of tensions, former US President Donald Trump has unveiled a series of retaliatory measures against Colombia, including tariffs and visa restrictions. The announcement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, comes in response to Colombia's refusal to accept flights carrying migrants deported from the United States.

Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of endangering national security by rejecting these flights, insisting that the US would not tolerate violations of legal obligations concerning the return of individuals deemed criminals. Trump's statement emphasized that these actions are merely a starting point.

Meanwhile, President Petro defended his country's decision, calling for the Trump administration to establish protocols ensuring the dignified treatment of deported migrants. Petro declared on Sunday that Colombian sovereignty and human rights must be respected in the deportation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)