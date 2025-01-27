Left Menu

Trump Targets Colombia with Tariffs Amid Migrant Flights Dispute

Former US President Donald Trump announced tariffs and other retaliatory measures against Colombia after it refused to accept flights carrying migrants. Trump claimed the move by Colombian President Gustavo Petro endangered US security. Petro's government demands a dignified protocol for any future deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:43 IST
Trump Targets Colombia with Tariffs Amid Migrant Flights Dispute
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent escalation of tensions, former US President Donald Trump has unveiled a series of retaliatory measures against Colombia, including tariffs and visa restrictions. The announcement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, comes in response to Colombia's refusal to accept flights carrying migrants deported from the United States.

Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of endangering national security by rejecting these flights, insisting that the US would not tolerate violations of legal obligations concerning the return of individuals deemed criminals. Trump's statement emphasized that these actions are merely a starting point.

Meanwhile, President Petro defended his country's decision, calling for the Trump administration to establish protocols ensuring the dignified treatment of deported migrants. Petro declared on Sunday that Colombian sovereignty and human rights must be respected in the deportation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025