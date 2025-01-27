The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called for a halt to attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Sudan following a devastating drone strike on a hospital in North Darfur that claimed over 70 lives. This tragic event underscores the urgent need for peace and protection of health services in conflict zones.

In another development, the CIA has shifted its stance on the origin of COVID-19, assessing that the pandemic is more likely to have originated from a laboratory rather than from nature. This controversial update comes as analysts strive to understand the historical impact of the virus amid the Biden administration's final weeks.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hinted at a possible re-engagement with the World Health Organization, contingent on reforms. His administration had previously withdrawn from the WHO, criticizing its management of the COVID-19 crisis. These discussions came alongside domestic debates on abortion law enforcement and the decline in U.S. fentanyl deaths, with noticeable exceptions on New Mexico reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)