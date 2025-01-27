Left Menu

Trump's Refugee Relocation Proposal Sparks International Concern

Former President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinian refugees from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan has met with resistance from both countries due to economic and security concerns. Despite this pushback, Trump planned further discussions with Egypt's President Sissi, emphasizing Gaza's extensive damage and advocating temporary relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doral | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:08 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to shift a large number of Palestinian refugees from conflict-stricken Gaza to Egypt and Jordan has generated resistance and confusion. Addressing reporters on Air Force One, Trump suggested that relocating approximately 1.5 million people might resolve the chaos in Gaza, hinting it could be either a temporary or long-term solution.

Amid a fragile ceasefire in the region, both Egypt and Jordan have expressed opposition. Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi labeled the idea as "firm and unwavering," amid concerns of destabilization in their regions. Egypt has also voiced security concerns about moving a significant number of Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula.

The concerns are compounded by Jordan's existing refugee situation and Egypt's economic challenges. Trump, however, planned to discuss the situation further with Egypt's President el-Sissi. Amid regional fears about permanent displacement hindering future peace, Trump's announcement has sparked uncertainty among allies and U.S. officials, leaving even ardent supporters like Senator Lindsey Graham puzzled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

