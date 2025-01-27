Hamas Releases Hostages Amidst Rising Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and another hostage by Hamas. He also declared that displaced Palestinians can return to northern Gaza beginning Monday morning, indicating a potential easing of tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:50 IST
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday the release of three hostages by Hamas. Among those released are civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and another undisclosed individual.
Amidst the ongoing conflict, this announcement marks a notable event as efforts continue to de-escalate tensions in the region.
Additionally, Netanyahu stated that displaced Palestinians would be permitted to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning. This measure suggests a possible shift towards stability and humanitarian relief in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement