Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu to Discuss Gaza Crisis Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalating conflict in Gaza. This meeting comes amid ongoing military operations by Israel against Hamas, resulting in significant casualties. Discussions will likely cover US tariffs and potential resettlement proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:55 IST
Trump and Netanyahu to Discuss Gaza Crisis Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. This marks their second meeting since Trump's reelection, as tensions between Israel and Gaza continue to rise.

The visit, confirmed by a White House official, occurs amidst Israel's intensified military operations across Gaza aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. Recent Israeli strikes resulted in multiple casualties, and the Israeli government has committed to escalating actions until their demands on hostage release and disarmament are met.

Additionally, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to discuss recent US tariffs, while Trump's proposal for resettling Palestinians outside Gaza receives criticism. The meeting underscores the complex diplomatic ties and internal pressures facing both leaders amidst ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025