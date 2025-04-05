Trump and Netanyahu to Discuss Gaza Crisis Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. This marks their second meeting since Trump's reelection, as tensions between Israel and Gaza continue to rise.

The visit, confirmed by a White House official, occurs amidst Israel's intensified military operations across Gaza aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. Recent Israeli strikes resulted in multiple casualties, and the Israeli government has committed to escalating actions until their demands on hostage release and disarmament are met.

Additionally, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to discuss recent US tariffs, while Trump's proposal for resettling Palestinians outside Gaza receives criticism. The meeting underscores the complex diplomatic ties and internal pressures facing both leaders amidst ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)