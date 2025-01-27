Air Force Resumes Tuskegee Airmen Video Amid DEI Controversy

The U.S. Air Force announced the reinstatement of a training video featuring the historic Tuskegee Airmen, following a review to ensure adherence to President Donald Trump's ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies and the military.

The decision to pause the use of the video, along with another about the civilian Women Air Force Service Pilots, during basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, sparked widespread controversy. Alabama Senator Katie Boyd Britt criticized the decision as 'malicious compliance' with DEI policies.

New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured that this decision would be reversed and confirmed the inclusion of these videos. The Tuskegee Airmen's legacy, consisting of 450 Black pilots in segregated units, remains a symbol of overcoming racial barriers in the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)