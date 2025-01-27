Mexican Peso Wavers Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
The Mexican peso has depreciated following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on Colombia, heightening concerns over his trade policies. Trading at 20.4630 per dollar, it dropped 1% against the London Stock Exchange Group reference. The tariffs respond to Colombia's rejection of U.S. deportation flights.
The Mexican peso took a hit in international markets following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump about imposing tariffs on Colombia. This move has resurrected worries about Trump's unpredictable trade strategies.
The peso, characterized as one of the world's most traded currencies, experienced a dip, trading at 20.4630 per dollar, which marked a 1% decrease from its Friday standing based on the London Stock Exchange Group's reference.
The introduction of tariffs is a response to a decision by Colombian authorities to deny entry to two U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants. This forms part of a broader array of actions from the Trump administration in retaliation to the incident.
