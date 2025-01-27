Left Menu

Lukashenko's Controversial 'Victory': A Triumph or Travesty?

Alexander Lukashenko clinched another presidential term in Belarus with 86.8% vote amid accusations of election fraud from Western governments. Critics argue the election was not free or fair, citing the absence of independent media and the silencing of opposition leaders.

Updated: 27-01-2025 10:16 IST
Belarus's long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko has declared a landslide victory in the recent presidential election, extending his 31-year rule. The results, showing 86.8% support, have been dismissed by Western authorities as illegitimate, given the crackdown on independent journalism and political dissent.

Western politicians are challenging the validity of the election, highlighting that opposition leaders are either imprisoned or forced into exile. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski have publicly criticized the conduct of the election.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissed international criticism, reiterating his stance on governance and his indifference towards Western opinions during a lengthy press briefing.

