Lukashenko's Controversial 'Victory': A Triumph or Travesty?

Belarus's long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko has declared a landslide victory in the recent presidential election, extending his 31-year rule. The results, showing 86.8% support, have been dismissed by Western authorities as illegitimate, given the crackdown on independent journalism and political dissent.

Western politicians are challenging the validity of the election, highlighting that opposition leaders are either imprisoned or forced into exile. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski have publicly criticized the conduct of the election.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissed international criticism, reiterating his stance on governance and his indifference towards Western opinions during a lengthy press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)