Left Menu

Opposition Leader Accuses BJP of Profiteering at Devi Patan Dham

Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, claims the BJP is profiting from pilgrims at Devi Patan Dham by imposing fees. He criticizes BJP's policies, alleging land handovers to industrialists, and supports AAP against BJP in Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:02 IST
Opposition Leader Accuses BJP of Profiteering at Devi Patan Dham
Mata Prasad Pandey
  • Country:
  • India

Mata Prasad Pandey, the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has accused the BJP of profiteering at the sacred Devi Patan Dham by imposing fees on pilgrims. He made these allegations during his visit to Balrampur on the death anniversary of former minister Shiv Pratap Yadav.

Pandey criticized the BJP's broader policies, accusing the party of depriving people of their rights under the guise of religion. He alleged that the government was transferring land from the poor to large industrialists and engaging in extortion in the name of development in Ayodhya.

In the political arena, Pandey emphasized the Samajwadi Party's support for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, arguing that the INDIA bloc could robustly challenge the BJP nationwide. He also criticized the ruling party's tactics in the Milkipur bypoll, claiming administrative machinery is being used to influence the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025