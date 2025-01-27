Opposition Leader Accuses BJP of Profiteering at Devi Patan Dham

Mata Prasad Pandey, the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has accused the BJP of profiteering at the sacred Devi Patan Dham by imposing fees on pilgrims. He made these allegations during his visit to Balrampur on the death anniversary of former minister Shiv Pratap Yadav.

Pandey criticized the BJP's broader policies, accusing the party of depriving people of their rights under the guise of religion. He alleged that the government was transferring land from the poor to large industrialists and engaging in extortion in the name of development in Ayodhya.

In the political arena, Pandey emphasized the Samajwadi Party's support for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, arguing that the INDIA bloc could robustly challenge the BJP nationwide. He also criticized the ruling party's tactics in the Milkipur bypoll, claiming administrative machinery is being used to influence the election.

