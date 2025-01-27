Intense NDA Prep Meeting Claims Unity Ahead of Contentious Waqf Bill Debate

Ahead of a crucial JPC meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, NDA MPs gathered at the residence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for strategic discussions. The informal assembly included prominent figures like JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal and several BJP MPs, reflecting the importance of the forthcoming deliberations.

The meeting primarily concentrated on maintaining unity among NDA members, especially in the face of opposition protests that have marked recent gatherings. The bill, which seeks to address regulatory challenges surrounding Waqf properties, remains a point of contention, with numerous amendments being proposed by various factions.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske highlighted the competitive nature of the opposition, accusing parties like AIMIM, Congress, and AAP of creating 'drama' to appeal to minority communities. With over 444 amendment notices submitted, the JPC meeting promises rigorous scrutiny, taking place against a backdrop of past disruptions and suspensions, including key opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)