Left Menu

Intense NDA Prep Meeting Claims Unity Ahead of Contentious Waqf Bill Debate

Ahead of the JPC meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill, NDA MPs convened at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's residence. Focusing on strategy, the discussion stressed unity amid opposition protests. The bill, which has triggered heated debates and led to the suspension of 10 opposition MPs, aims to refine Waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:20 IST
Intense NDA Prep Meeting Claims Unity Ahead of Contentious Waqf Bill Debate
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of a crucial JPC meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, NDA MPs gathered at the residence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for strategic discussions. The informal assembly included prominent figures like JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal and several BJP MPs, reflecting the importance of the forthcoming deliberations.

The meeting primarily concentrated on maintaining unity among NDA members, especially in the face of opposition protests that have marked recent gatherings. The bill, which seeks to address regulatory challenges surrounding Waqf properties, remains a point of contention, with numerous amendments being proposed by various factions.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske highlighted the competitive nature of the opposition, accusing parties like AIMIM, Congress, and AAP of creating 'drama' to appeal to minority communities. With over 444 amendment notices submitted, the JPC meeting promises rigorous scrutiny, taking place against a backdrop of past disruptions and suspensions, including key opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025