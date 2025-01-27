AAP Unveils 'Voice of the People' Manifesto for Delhi 2025

Amid political fervor, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to unveil its manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections today. The manifesto promises to prioritize key issues such as electricity, water, education, health, women's empowerment, and supporting the underprivileged, positioning itself as the 'voice of the people'.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP's candidate from the Greater Kailash constituency, lauded the manifesto as a longstanding commitment to the common people of Delhi. Bhardwaj emphasized, 'This is not just Arvind Kejriwal's manifesto, but a guarantee to the populace.' He highlighted the BJP's shift towards similar policies as a testament to AAP's impact over the last decade.

Conversely, Harish Khurana, a BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar constituency, lambasted AAP for not fulfilling promises from previous manifestos, particularly criticizing pollution levels and water accessibility in Delhi. As the February 5 election date looms, with results to be declared on February 8, 699 candidates will compete for 70 assembly seats, with AAP aiming to continue its electoral dominance.

