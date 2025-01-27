Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Kerala's Liquor Price Hike

The Congress-led UDF has criticized the Kerala government's recent hike in Indian-Made Foreign Liquor prices, calling it opaque and a result of pressure from liquor companies. The UDF demands a rollback, pointing to increased prices for 341 brands and questioning the decision's transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold denunciation, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Monday slammed the state government's decision to hike the prices of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, including popular brands of wine and beer, calling it a move shrouded in secrecy.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (BEVCO) had recently issued new pricing for various liquor brands, drawing intense criticism from the opposition. V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, expressed concerns over alleged favoritism towards liquor companies to boost their profits.

Accusing the government of succumbing to industrial pressure, Satheesan highlighted the latest increase affecting 341 brands, with price surges ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50. The UDF is demanding a rollback, questioning not only the price hikes but also the recent approval of a new brewery unit in Palakkad, which it views as part of a broader transparency issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

