Uddhav Thackeray Critiques US Tariffs, Calls for Government Transparency

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, criticized the Indian government's lack of transparency regarding US tariffs, urging discussions in Parliament. He labeled the tariffs an economic danger and accused the government of deflecting attention. US President Trump announced 27% reciprocal tariffs on India, sparking market concerns.

In a sharp critique of the Indian government's handling of trade relations with the United States, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), urged transparency over the recent US tariffs announcement.

Addressing the media, Thackeray stressed that the government should have involved the citizens and Parliament in discussions regarding the 27% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US as a counter to India's duties on American products.

Describing these tariffs as a looming economic threat, Thackeray accused the government of diverting public attention and emphasized the need for clear communication from top leaders to mitigate the impact.

