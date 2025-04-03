Uddhav Thackeray Critiques US Tariffs, Calls for Government Transparency

In a sharp critique of the Indian government's handling of trade relations with the United States, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), urged transparency over the recent US tariffs announcement.

Addressing the media, Thackeray stressed that the government should have involved the citizens and Parliament in discussions regarding the 27% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US as a counter to India's duties on American products.

Describing these tariffs as a looming economic threat, Thackeray accused the government of diverting public attention and emphasized the need for clear communication from top leaders to mitigate the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)