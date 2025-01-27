Congress Unveils Complete Mayoral Slate for Chhattisgarh Elections

In a strategic move, the opposition Congress has announced its slate of candidates for all 10 mayoral posts in Chhattisgarh, coinciding with upcoming local body elections next month.

Prominent candidates include incumbents like Dr. Ajay Tirkey from Ambikapur and Janki Katju from Raigarh, both vying for re-election. Their selection follows a careful assessment by the party's state election committee, emphasizing continuity and experience amidst political challenges. Former MLA Dr. Vinay Jaiswal will contest from Chirmiri, while Dipti Pramod Dubey aims for the position in Raipur.

The upcoming elections present a significant opportunity for the Congress to regain mayoral influence, especially after the ruling BJP unveiled its candidates. In a notable shift, the elections will revert to a direct voting system, allowing the electorate to choose mayors directly, as opposed to the indirect method introduced in 2019. This alteration could impact electoral outcomes and party strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)