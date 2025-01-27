Left Menu

Congress Unveils Complete Mayoral Slate for Chhattisgarh Elections

The Congress party announced candidates for all 10 mayoral positions in Chhattisgarh ahead of state elections. The party nominated diverse candidates including incumbents and former assembly members. Elections across 173 civic bodies will proceed in a direct voting system for mayors, reversing the previous indirect method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:00 IST
Congress Unveils Complete Mayoral Slate for Chhattisgarh Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the opposition Congress has announced its slate of candidates for all 10 mayoral posts in Chhattisgarh, coinciding with upcoming local body elections next month.

Prominent candidates include incumbents like Dr. Ajay Tirkey from Ambikapur and Janki Katju from Raigarh, both vying for re-election. Their selection follows a careful assessment by the party's state election committee, emphasizing continuity and experience amidst political challenges. Former MLA Dr. Vinay Jaiswal will contest from Chirmiri, while Dipti Pramod Dubey aims for the position in Raipur.

The upcoming elections present a significant opportunity for the Congress to regain mayoral influence, especially after the ruling BJP unveiled its candidates. In a notable shift, the elections will revert to a direct voting system, allowing the electorate to choose mayors directly, as opposed to the indirect method introduced in 2019. This alteration could impact electoral outcomes and party strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025