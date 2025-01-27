Left Menu

EMA Shifts Digital Platform from X to Bluesky Amid Content Concerns

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has decided to stop using the social media platform X due to content concerns and will instead use Bluesky. This move aligns with other organizations stepping back from X, amid content issues and its owner's political actions in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday its decision to discontinue posting on the social media platform X, opting for Bluesky instead. This transition reflects growing concerns regarding content management on X, which has prompted other entities to similarly reduce their activity on the network.

EMA's leadership clarified their stance in a statement, highlighting that the X platform no longer meets their communication requirements. This choice follows similar moves by entities like Germany's foreign and defense ministries, and the British publisher, the Guardian, as concerns mount over content issues and the political activities of X's owner Elon Musk, who has been vocal in his support of far-right groups in Europe.

Despite this shift by the EMA, other European Union institutions remain actively engaged on X. Notably, the European Central Bank recently joined Bluesky but has not severed its ties with X. The EMA, known for its critical role during the COVID pandemic, continues to shape the discourse on medicine safety in the EU.

