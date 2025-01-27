Echoes of Auschwitz: A Call for Remembrance Amid Political Tension

Auschwitz survivors gathered with global leaders on Monday to observe the 80th anniversary of the Nazi German death camp's liberation by Soviet troops, marking a poignant historic event.

The gathering included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's King Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who listened to the testimonies of those who lived through the tragedies.

The commemoration, significant amid growing political tensions with the resurgence of far-right narratives, serves as a critical call to bear witness to past atrocities and uphold historical truths.

(With inputs from agencies.)