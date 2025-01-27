Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Election 2023: Wealth and Disparity Among Candidates

The 2023 Delhi Assembly election evaluates financial disparities among 699 candidates, noting BJP's Karnail Singh as the wealthiest with Rs 259 crore. The analysis sees five billionaires and numerous candidates with minimal assets, highlighting significant discrepancies between political parties' candidate wealth and independent candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:25 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2023: Wealth and Disparity Among Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Delhi Assembly election casts a spotlight on the financial profiles of candidates as revealed in a detailed report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Among the 699 candidates, BJP's Karnail Singh emerges as the wealthiest, boasting assets of Rs 259 crore.

Notably, the number of candidates has increased from 672 in 2020 to 699, and five candidates have declared billionaire status, each reporting assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. However, a significant 31.76 per cent of candidates report assets below Rs 10 lakh, underscoring a stark contrast in financial backgrounds.

With elections scheduled for February 5, 2023, the financial narratives of these candidates continue to shape the electoral landscape, illustrating disparities and financial influences at play within Delhi's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025