Delhi Assembly Election 2023: Wealth and Disparity Among Candidates

The upcoming Delhi Assembly election casts a spotlight on the financial profiles of candidates as revealed in a detailed report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Among the 699 candidates, BJP's Karnail Singh emerges as the wealthiest, boasting assets of Rs 259 crore.

Notably, the number of candidates has increased from 672 in 2020 to 699, and five candidates have declared billionaire status, each reporting assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. However, a significant 31.76 per cent of candidates report assets below Rs 10 lakh, underscoring a stark contrast in financial backgrounds.

With elections scheduled for February 5, 2023, the financial narratives of these candidates continue to shape the electoral landscape, illustrating disparities and financial influences at play within Delhi's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)