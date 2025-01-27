Nishant Kumar: A New Political Hope in Bihar?

Political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, potentially entering public life. Reports suggest that the reserved Nishant could join the JD(U), headed by his father, next month.

Senior minister Shravan Kumar, a close ally of the Chief Minister, commented on the rumors, saying, "I do not know the veracity of these reports. But if Nishant joins politics, it would be a welcome development." He highlighted Nishant's recent public speech in Bakhtiyarpur as evidence of his capability and understanding of Bihar—traits rare in his generation.

Party members are excited about Nishant's potential involvement, noting his engineering background and interest in devotional music. The JD(U) faces a critical juncture as Nitish Kumar seeks a fifth term with the NDA, amid calls for new leadership by opponents like Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor.

