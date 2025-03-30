Left Menu

Empowering the Future: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Opens Doors for Young Leaders

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is set to take place from April 1st to 3rd, 2025. The event aims to engage youth in politics and policy-making. It features district, state, and national rounds, culminating in discussions and awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:13 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, spearheaded by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has announced the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, scheduled from April 1 to 3, 2025, according to a recent press release. This reimagined platform aims to connect young individuals with politics and public policy, fostering active participation in governance and nation-building.

Marking a post-pandemic milestone, the event held physical District Nodal Rounds across 300 locations, facilitating greater youth engagement. The involvement of over 75,000 young participants, each submitting video entries via the MY Bharat portal, underscores a growing enthusiasm and commitment to shaping India's future. This digital selection process exemplifies the increasing role of technology in governmental processes.

The district rounds sparked widespread discourse on 'One Nation, One Election,' extending conversations to local communities. To advance, participants submitted a one-minute video on 'What Viksit Bharat means to them.' The State Rounds, conducted in 17 State Assemblies and government venues, bridged the gap between youth and governance under the oversight of state dignitaries, the ministry said.

The National Round will occur from April 1 to 3, 2025, gathering 108 elite youth delegates from each State and Union Territory for high-level discourse and a masterclass by a senior Member of Parliament. Experiences include sessions at the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and visits to the PM Sangrahalaya. The event concludes with an awards ceremony honoring distinguished youths.

More than a mere program, the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament represents a transformative movement, promising to extend its influential reach beyond Central Hall and inspire innovative youth-led policy and national development, reports ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

