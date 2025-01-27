BJP Slams AAP Over Delhi Waterlogging Tragedies

In a pointed critique, BJP leaders accused Delhi's ruling AAP of negligence over deaths resulting from rain-induced waterlogging in the capital. Hardeep Singh Puri and Bhajanlal Sharma called for an apology from the party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the public in Krishna Nagar and Dwarka, Sharma compared Delhi unfavorably to Rajasthan, stating that every city in his state boasts a superior drainage system.

Union minister Puri highlighted issues with water and sewage, noting that last monsoon's waterlogging resulted in the deaths of young civil service aspirants, for which Kejriwal must apologize.

(With inputs from agencies.)