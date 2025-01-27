Nepal PM Oli Emphasizes Unity for Political Stability

Kathmandu – In a bid to cement political stability, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday highlighted the importance of unwavering cooperation between the ruling Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML. Addressing internal conflicts head-on, Oli reaffirmed the coalition's commitment amid opposition allegations.

During his speech at the inauguration of Suryavinayak Municipality's new administrative building in Bhaktapur, Oli assured the coalition's robust support from the Nepali Congress. Acknowledging the power-sharing pact, he outlined plans for leadership transition after his two-year tenure.

The prime minister subsequently met with senior coalition leaders to plan the upcoming parliamentary winter session, focusing on legislative priorities and service delivery. Prominent figures, including Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, were present to strategize for enhanced governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)