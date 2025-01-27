Left Menu

Nepal PM Oli Emphasizes Unity for Political Stability

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli called for full cooperation between ruling coalition parties to ensure political stability amidst opposition critiques. Emphasizing support from the Nepali Congress amidst internal challenges, Oli reaffirmed the power-sharing agreement, which includes a leadership transition to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:52 IST
Kathmandu – In a bid to cement political stability, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday highlighted the importance of unwavering cooperation between the ruling Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML. Addressing internal conflicts head-on, Oli reaffirmed the coalition's commitment amid opposition allegations.

During his speech at the inauguration of Suryavinayak Municipality's new administrative building in Bhaktapur, Oli assured the coalition's robust support from the Nepali Congress. Acknowledging the power-sharing pact, he outlined plans for leadership transition after his two-year tenure.

The prime minister subsequently met with senior coalition leaders to plan the upcoming parliamentary winter session, focusing on legislative priorities and service delivery. Prominent figures, including Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, were present to strategize for enhanced governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

