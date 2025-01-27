Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: Canada's Response to U.S. Tariff Threats

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly plans to discuss potential U.S. tariffs with foreign ministers from allied nations, including Britain, Mexico, and the EU. The discussions aim to strategize against the impending economic measures threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ottawa | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:29 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced plans to engage with her counterparts in allied countries in response to potential tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The diplomatic efforts aim to counteract the damaging economic measures.

Joly revealed her intention to hold talks with foreign ministers from Britain, Mexico, and select members of the European Union. These discussions underscore the importance of international cooperation in addressing trade disputes.

As the threat of tariffs looms, Joly emphasized the need for a united front among allied nations to protect shared economic interests and prevent potential economic fallout from U.S. policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

