Delhi Water Wars: Political Allegations and Counterclaims Erupt Ahead of Elections
Amidst upcoming Delhi polls, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accuses Haryana of contaminating Delhi's water, which BJP dismisses as falsehoods. The accusations revolve around alleged pollution in the Yamuna River. Both parties exchange heated statements, intensifying political tensions as the election date approaches.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are flaring in Delhi's political landscape as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleges that the BJP-led Haryana government is poisoning Delhi's water supply. This contentious claim has been fiercely refuted by Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP president, who suggests it's a fear strategy amidst looming electoral defeat for AAP.
Kejriwal has been accused of dramatics akin to film villains spreading fear to gain votes. The BJP argues that the water situation is a result of AAP's mismanagement, not political sabotage, citing untreated drains polluting the Yamuna within Delhi itself.
Both parties continue to ramp up rhetoric as the Delhi assembly elections draw near. The AAP is striving for a third consecutive term, against BJP's efforts to unseat them, further intensifying the charged political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Constitutional Commitment
Was abused a lot by Rahul Gandhi in his rally but won't comment on it: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal promised to reduce inflation, but failed to do so; poor becoming poorer, rich richer in India: Rahul Gandhi.
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.