Delhi Water Wars: Political Allegations and Counterclaims Erupt Ahead of Elections

Tensions are flaring in Delhi's political landscape as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleges that the BJP-led Haryana government is poisoning Delhi's water supply. This contentious claim has been fiercely refuted by Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP president, who suggests it's a fear strategy amidst looming electoral defeat for AAP.

Kejriwal has been accused of dramatics akin to film villains spreading fear to gain votes. The BJP argues that the water situation is a result of AAP's mismanagement, not political sabotage, citing untreated drains polluting the Yamuna within Delhi itself.

Both parties continue to ramp up rhetoric as the Delhi assembly elections draw near. The AAP is striving for a third consecutive term, against BJP's efforts to unseat them, further intensifying the charged political atmosphere.

