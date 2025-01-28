Goma in Turmoil: Escalating Rebel Conflict in Eastern Congo
Thousands have fled Goma as Congolese forces battle M23 rebels reportedly supported by Rwanda. The city, crucial for its mineral wealth, is caught in escalating conflict. Congolese government denies rebels' full control. Fires, prison escapes, and unrest further complicate the humanitarian crisis amidst international calls for peace.
The city of Goma has become a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Congolese forces and M23 rebels, with thousands fleeing the area. Reports indicate that the rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have made significant advances, claiming parts of the mineral-rich region.
The Congolese government confirmed the presence of M23 in Goma but stopped short of conceding control. Officials urged residents to remain home, while a prison fire facilitated the escape of thousands of inmates, compounding the city's chaos.
Amidst accusations and international calls for peace, the humanitarian situation worsens, with Goma becoming a symbol of the larger regional instability, exacerbated by long-standing ethnic and political tensions.
