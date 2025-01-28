Goma in Turmoil: Escalating Rebel Conflict in Eastern Congo

The city of Goma has become a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Congolese forces and M23 rebels, with thousands fleeing the area. Reports indicate that the rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have made significant advances, claiming parts of the mineral-rich region.

The Congolese government confirmed the presence of M23 in Goma but stopped short of conceding control. Officials urged residents to remain home, while a prison fire facilitated the escape of thousands of inmates, compounding the city's chaos.

Amidst accusations and international calls for peace, the humanitarian situation worsens, with Goma becoming a symbol of the larger regional instability, exacerbated by long-standing ethnic and political tensions.

