Canadian Minister Fights Against Potential U.S. Tariffs

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Monday her intention to engage with international allies to counteract looming tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Joly will consult with the foreign ministers of Britain, Mexico, and several European Union nations to devise a strategic response. Following a cabinet meeting on U.S. relations, she emphasized the need for pragmatic collaboration with European and British officials.

Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports unless border security is heightened in Ottawa. Joly assured that Canada is ready to implement countermeasures and will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington this week.

