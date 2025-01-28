Canadian Minister Fights Against Potential U.S. Tariffs
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly plans discussions with international counterparts to counteract potential U.S. tariffs, threatened by President Donald Trump. Joly aims to collaborate with Britain, Mexico, and EU nations while also preparing countermeasures. She will visit Washington for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Monday her intention to engage with international allies to counteract looming tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Joly will consult with the foreign ministers of Britain, Mexico, and several European Union nations to devise a strategic response. Following a cabinet meeting on U.S. relations, she emphasized the need for pragmatic collaboration with European and British officials.
Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports unless border security is heightened in Ottawa. Joly assured that Canada is ready to implement countermeasures and will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quad Foreign Ministers to Convene After Trump's Inauguration
Ensuring Safety: ADGP Reviews Border Security in Jammu Zone
Canada vs. Trump's Tariffs: Potential Countermeasures Unveiled
Two Border Security Force jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Police.
Trump to Declare National Emergency: Border Security Enhanced