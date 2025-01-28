Left Menu

Canadian Minister Fights Against Potential U.S. Tariffs

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly plans discussions with international counterparts to counteract potential U.S. tariffs, threatened by President Donald Trump. Joly aims to collaborate with Britain, Mexico, and EU nations while also preparing countermeasures. She will visit Washington for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:04 IST
Canadian Minister Fights Against Potential U.S. Tariffs
Melanie Joly

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Monday her intention to engage with international allies to counteract looming tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Joly will consult with the foreign ministers of Britain, Mexico, and several European Union nations to devise a strategic response. Following a cabinet meeting on U.S. relations, she emphasized the need for pragmatic collaboration with European and British officials.

Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports unless border security is heightened in Ottawa. Joly assured that Canada is ready to implement countermeasures and will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025