Justice Department Shake-Up: Resignation and Reassignments amid Political Tensions

Corey Amundson, a senior U.S. Justice Department official, resigned amid political tensions following attempts to reassign him. This move, part of a broader shake-up, involved reassigning other career officials to roles in a new immigration-related working group, raising concerns about political interference in traditionally apolitical roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 01:10 IST
Corey Amundson, a senior official in the U.S. Justice Department, has tendered his resignation following an attempt by the Trump administration to reassign him from his role overseeing public corruption investigations to a position dealing with immigration issues. His departure is part of a broader shake-up within the department.

Amundson, who dedicated 23 years to the apolitical enforcement of federal criminal law, was among 20 career officials reassigned to the new Sanctuary City Working Group. His involvement in criminal investigations concerning former President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows over the political motivations behind these reassignments.

These changes, labeled highly unusual by current and former officials, coincide with significant decisions involving key investigations. The reassignments have stirred concerns of political influence affecting crucial roles within the Justice Department, signaling a shift in traditional nonpartisan law enforcement standards.

