Political Alliances Shift: Akhilesh Yadav Campaigns for AAP in Delhi

In a significant political move, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is set to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. The announcement was made by the AAP on Tuesday, highlighting their collaboration within the opposition alliance, INDIA.

Yadav, accompanied by other SP MPs, will join AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in a major roadshow on January 30 at Rithala. This strategic partnership, involving SP representatives like Iqra Hasan, showcases a unified attempt to bolster AAP's position against the BJP and Congress.

The political landscape in Delhi sees further division among the opposition, as Congress becomes increasingly isolated within the INDIA bloc. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha will also lend his support to AAP, contesting in key constituencies ahead of the polls, with internal rifts evident in India's political opposition.

