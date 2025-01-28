Left Menu

Delhi Politics Heat Up: Kejriwal Accused of Stirring Controversy Over Water Poisoning Claims

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit demands action against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for alleging 'poisoning' in Delhi water supply. Kejriwal had accused the BJP-ruled Haryana government of poisoning Yamuna water, sparking political tensions. Haryana CM threatens defamation suit against Kejriwal. High-level investigation requested to verify claims.

Updated: 28-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:31 IST
Amid escalating political tensions in Delhi, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has penned a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging immediate action against Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor. Dikshit criticized Kejriwal for his alarming claims about the alleged poisoning of Delhi's water supply.

Dikshit, speaking to ANI, called for a thorough and high-level investigation into Kejriwal's assertion that the BJP-ruled Haryana government had deliberately contaminated the Yamuna River, intending to incite a 'genocide' in Delhi. He expressed skepticism over the allegations, referencing a CEO Water Board letter which he claimed suggested the statements were unfounded.

Arvind Kejriwal's accusations have prompted stern responses from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini warning of a possible defamation lawsuit against Kejriwal. Saini demanded an apology from Kejriwal, labeling his remarks on Yamuna pollution as 'blatantly false and disgusting.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

