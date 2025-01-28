Prominent Leaders and Social Activists Embrace Congress Vision in Bihar
In a significant political development, former Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, among other leaders and social activists, embraced the Congress in Bihar. This group includes notable figures such as 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's son, Bhagirath Manjhi.
The new members were welcomed by officials like Pawan Khera from the All India Congress Committee and Bihar Pradesh Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Ansari, a former Janata Dal (United) leader, has been influenced by Rahul Gandhi's vision, sparking enthusiasm across minority groups.
With a background of pioneering 'Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz', Ansari continues to champion for marginalized communities, prompting substantial research on Pasmanda politics globally. Other prominent figures, including former BJP and AAP members, also declared their allegiance to Congress during the event.
