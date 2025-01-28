Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams AAP Ahead of Delhi Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the AAP in Delhi, labeling it as a symbol of corruption and anarchy. He advocated for a BJP-led government and criticized AAP's handling of issues, including the condition of the Yamuna River and allegations of providing Aadhaar to infiltrators.

Updated: 28-01-2025 15:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on Delhi's incumbent AAP government, branding it as a bastion of corruption and disorder. As Delhi gears up for assembly elections on February 5, Adityanath urged voters to elect a 'double-engine government' under BJP leadership.

During a rally in support of BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in Mangolpuri, Adityanath took a swipe at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the pollution in the Yamuna River. He suggested that Kejriwal should have shown moral strength by taking a dip in the polluted river, just as Adityanath had done at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Accusing the AAP of grave infractions, Adityanath claimed the party had committed a 'sin' by issuing Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in South Delhi. He also criticized the inadequate infrastructure and civic amenities in the capital, which he said had driven residents to relocate to Uttar Pradesh cities like Noida and Ghaziabad for improved living conditions.

